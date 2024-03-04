Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,961 ($37.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.02) to GBX 2,280 ($28.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,240.20 ($28.41).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Admiral Group
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.