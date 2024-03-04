Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,961 ($37.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.02) to GBX 2,280 ($28.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,240.20 ($28.41).

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,650 ($33.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,325. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,811 ($35.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,584.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,533.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

