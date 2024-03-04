Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $148.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $149.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

