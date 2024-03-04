Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $2,309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 58.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

OCSL opened at $19.71 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

