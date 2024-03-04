Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of M.D.C. worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $13,291,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $62.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

