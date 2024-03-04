Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $267.43 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $268.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.