Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

