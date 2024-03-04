Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

