Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 327,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,282,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,812.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $335.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $335.88.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.