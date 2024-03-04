Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

