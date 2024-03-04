Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,858 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $271.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.37 and a 200-day moving average of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $274.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

