Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,237 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

