AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up to $128.73

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.73, but opened at $135.00. AeroVironment shares last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 78,379 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.