Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 474.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
