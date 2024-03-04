Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 474.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

