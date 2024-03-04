AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

