AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 7,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,733,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

