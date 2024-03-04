AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 150,000 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$150,200.00.

On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.62 per share, with a total value of C$495,300.00.

On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.

TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$8.29. 52,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,872. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of C$529.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

