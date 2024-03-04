Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.
Airbus Price Performance
OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.55. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69. Airbus has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $167.00.
Airbus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.