Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Airbus Price Performance

OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.55. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69. Airbus has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $167.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

