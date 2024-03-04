Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.81, but opened at $35.51. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 2,924,643 shares changing hands.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.37.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

