Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

AGI stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

