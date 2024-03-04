Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $68.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84 and a beta of 1.50.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
