Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

MGPI opened at $86.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,752 shares of company stock valued at $148,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

