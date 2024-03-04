Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

