Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 338,624 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

