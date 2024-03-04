Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

