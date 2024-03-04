Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

