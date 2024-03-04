Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,193 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $184.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

