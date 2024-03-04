Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of TransAlta worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,288,000 after acquiring an additional 204,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 971,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

