Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $333.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.88. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

