Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,433 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quarry LP raised its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BILL by 178.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $65.60 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.