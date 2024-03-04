Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 19,113 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

