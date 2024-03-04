Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 39,536 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,536 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.54.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

