Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 49,776 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,776 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

