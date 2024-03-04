Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.21 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $183.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

