Alerus Financial NA Sells 22,425 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.05. 432,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.