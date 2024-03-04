Alerus Financial NA Sells 256 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 243,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %
KO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 2,051,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,741,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
