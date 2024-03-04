Alerus Financial NA Sells 256 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 243,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 2,051,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,741,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.