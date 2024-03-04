Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 10.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 144.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.