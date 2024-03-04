Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.42. 21,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,763. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

