Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

