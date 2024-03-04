Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 449.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

