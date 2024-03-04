Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $142,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 269,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

