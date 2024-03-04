Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,447. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

