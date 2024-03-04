Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,234. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

