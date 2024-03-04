Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LNG traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 652,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

