Alps Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Itron worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 750.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.48. 37,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $292,830.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

