Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

