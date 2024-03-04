Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 26,052 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

SWK traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $88.83. 81,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,150. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.