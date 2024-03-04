Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 38,325 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of HP worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 1,836,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,573. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

