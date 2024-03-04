Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 47,102 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sunrun worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,609 shares of company stock worth $4,107,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,500,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

