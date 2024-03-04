Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 53,088 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,088 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.73. The company had a trading volume of 531,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,186. The company has a market capitalization of $373.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

