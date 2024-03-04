Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 68,082 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,082 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

